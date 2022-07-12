Lorain resident upset over huge rubble pile next to his home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine living next door to a big, smelly pile of rubble.

That is the reality for Edward Kinder.

“Awful smell, it smells like somebody died out back,” said Kinder.

Kinder lives on Denver street in Lorain.

He says a fire destroyed the house

“If we lived in Sheffield Lake, Avon, or Elyria... this definitely would’ve been picked up by now,” said Kinder.

Kinder says the garbage that’s in the pile smells so bad that it makes his fiance sick.

“I don’t know what else to do.. should I pick the garbage up? no, it’s not my responsibility, should she get sick, no,” Kinder added.

19 News contacted the city of Elyria to see who’s responsible for cleaning up this mess.

The director of public property for the city, Lori Garcia, says it’s on the homeowner to do so.

Garcia added that the city is staying on top of the matter and if the property owner doesn’t clean the mess up, he will be cited.

As for Kinder, he says he doesn’t care who gets the job done, as long as it happens ASAP.

“I mean it’s awful... Lorain is nothing but garbage,” said Kinder.

