Mayor Bibb announces priority allocations for ARPA funds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Bibb administration announced today the financial allocations for distributing the American Rescue Plan and Recovery Act funds under the guidance of Mayor Justin Bibb’s Rescue and Transformation Plan.

The city said that they received the second tranche of ARPA funding last week.

The internal policy team tasked with carrying out the plan, the Center for Economic Recovery, said it has been progressing in its strategic process to ensure that Cleveland invests this funding in a “transformational, sustainable, ethical and equitable” way.

Mayor Bibb said he used recommendations from the Cleveland community to set priority areas for investments.

Priority areas and their estimated funding allocations include:

Inclusive Recovery/Housing for All - $195 million

Budget Stabilization* - $110 million

Modern City Hall - $50 million

Violence Prevention and Safety - $30 million

Closing the Digital Divide - $25 million

Education for Everyone - $20 million

Lead Safe Cleveland - $17 million

Arts and Neighborhood Amenities - $10 million

Civic Participation Fund (Participatory Budgeting) - $5 million

* This amount is intended to come from one-time funds in the General Fund.

According to a press release from the city, these numbers are estimates and subject to change as several of the priority areas may have overlapping success measures, share initiatives, or require less or more funding than anticipated.

“We must think creatively and strategically about how we allocate these funds,” said Mayor Bibb. “My administration is focusing on initiatives that will set a foundation for long-term, tangible impact for the residents of Cleveland. These allocations allow us to maximize the use of federal funds in the areas that our community identified as their priorities.”

The release also stated that this Rescue and Transformation Plan also “provides a strong framework for the city to be prepared to compete for additional funding from a variety of sources.”

Read the latest update and learn more at Mayor Bibb’s Rescue & Transformation Plan.

