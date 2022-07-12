More victims coming forward from Cleveland apartment complex scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police continue to look for the former Kamden Village apartment employee who scammed more than 20 victims out of $20,000.

19 News has not released the name of the suspect since charges have not been filed.

But Cleveland police say more than 20 people have reported the same story, the woman taking money from potential residents who believed they were putting down for deposits on their new home.

19 News previously spoke with one of the victims, BreAna Locke-Tate, who documented everything with money orders and receipts.

“I believe it was the regional manager that they never had a file of BLT and they had no idea who I was and that the person I had been giving my money to has been scamming people for over $20,000 and that I never had an apartment.”

Locke eventually got her money back after the 19 Troubleshooter stepped in.

But police say so far, other victims have lost more than $20,000 (each or in total) using cash, cash app and money orders.

19 News spoke to the Regional Manager.

Others living at the complex also said they’re worried about their rent payments, as some have been getting eviction notices even though they paid their rent.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.