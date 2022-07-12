Mother’s crusade against gun violence takes her from Collinwood to Washington, D.C.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “It was awesome!” said Michelle Bell. Once in a lifetime.”

She traveled to Washington, D.C. as a guest of President Joe Biden for an event celebrating the signing of the Safe Communities bill into law

She was one of many anti-gun violence advocates and victims of gun violence on the South Lawn of the White House. Her joy was born of tragedy, losing her son, Andre Brown, to gun violence in 2019.

“This is a pain, this a feeling that I don’t want any other mother to feel,” she said. “And having them understand that now is the time, we have to address this now, we can’t continue to put blinders on, we can’t continue to say this is going to go away.”

Michelle founded her group, M-PAC Cleveland, which calls for more prayer, conversation, and activity to help with gun violence. She lead a march in Collinwood this June to the 5th District Police Headquarters to call attention to the problem.

“Because of your work, your advocacy, your courage, lives will be saved today and tomorrow,” President Biden told the group.

The Safer Communities Law makes it tougher for young people to purchase guns and tries to get guns out of the hands of those deemed dangerous. The president told everyone this is a just the beginning.

“President Biden said one of the next things that he’s going to work on is banning assault weapons,” Bell remembered. “That has to take place. We have to do that. And then just looking at what other major things that we can do in terms of legislation to end this crisis of gun violence.”

Bell continues to work as a legacy for her son.

“I think I’m going a pretty good job; I think he would say he’s proud of his mom,” she said “This is a first step. We still have a road in front of us.”

Bell invites everyone to learn more about the fight against gun violence on her website.

