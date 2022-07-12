2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler trend as we head into midweek

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is warm and humid this morning. A cold front is tracking through. Could be a stray shower or storm along it. The majority of today, however, is looking dry. Partly cloudy sky. The breeze is up. West wind in the forecast at 10-20 mph. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. A second cold front rolls through tomorrow. This will reinforce cooler air. We do have a risk of a few thunderstorms with this system. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 75 to 80 degree range. Thursday will be a bright day and comfortable.

