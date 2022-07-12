2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Danbury Township police department has received numerous calls about an all-adult party heading to town.

According to a flyer, it’s being called Ohio’s First-Ever FreakNik, and it’s happening at the Monsoon Lagoon Watering Hole off of Hwy 269.

Neighbors are concerned about the party getting out of hand, but according to the owner of the waterpark, he has had many adult-only nights in years past.

”The same group, same promoter, from 6-10 pm last year, " said Bill “And not one complaint, nobody was concerned at all, no police, no nothing”.

According to the police chief, the community is concerned about what their children may see driving by and worried about the people out of town that is planning to come.

So far 200 tickets have been sold, less than half of what the park can hold.

“It’s not pure chaos, it’s the same thing that happens over at Put-N-Bay every day, " said Bill.

But the complaints keep coming in.

19 News discovered that Wednesday night therewouldl be a closed executive meeting to discuss the party and to see if legally they can have it shut down. The waterparks owner told 19 News, that everything they are doing is by the book, and he doesn’t believe they have a case.

“Our facility, we have 100 days to make our living, so every day is very important to us,” said Bill.

