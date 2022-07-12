2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Euclid teen missing since July 4

17-year-old Whitney White has been missing since July 4 after leaving her home and not returning
17-year-old Whitney White has been missing since July 4 after leaving her home and not returning(Source: Euclid Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police have asked the community’s help to find a missing teen.

17-year-old Whitney White has been missing since July 4 after leaving her home and not returning, according to a department Facebook post.

Whitney White, age 17, is a missing Euclid juvenile who left her home on July 4 and has not returned. She is not...

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Police also said Whitney is not answering her cell phone.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

