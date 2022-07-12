Police: Euclid teen missing since July 4
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police have asked the community’s help to find a missing teen.
17-year-old Whitney White has been missing since July 4 after leaving her home and not returning, according to a department Facebook post.
Police also said Whitney is not answering her cell phone.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.
