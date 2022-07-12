2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: Woman wanted after robbing Cleveland Family Dollar

A woman is wanted by the Cleveland Police Department after robbing a Cleveland Family Dollar.
A woman is wanted by the Cleveland Police Department after robbing a Cleveland Family Dollar.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted by the Cleveland Police Department after robbing a Cleveland Family Dollar.

The theft happened on June 29 at the Family Dollar located at 11630 Lorain Ave., according to a department Facebook post.

First District Detective Unit is seeking assistance from our community partners in identifying a suspect in a Robbery....

Posted by First District Community Relations on Monday, July 11, 2022

The woman was caught on surveillance video robbing the store prior to leaving with another woman, the post said.

The two then left in a black Ford Edge, the post said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529, or by leaving a tip through Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

A Vermilion police officer was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Sunday
Vermilion officer charged with domestic violence, placed on administrative leave
Woman accused of stealing necklace off victim’s neck at Marc’s, Cleveland Police say
Woman accused of stealing necklace off victim’s neck at Marc’s, Cleveland Police say
Newly released body camera footage shows a mother flagging down police the day her child...
Police release body camera video of mother flagging down police to help 1-year-old medical examiner says died with fentanyl in his system (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home