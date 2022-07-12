Police: Woman wanted after robbing Cleveland Family Dollar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted by the Cleveland Police Department after robbing a Cleveland Family Dollar.

The theft happened on June 29 at the Family Dollar located at 11630 Lorain Ave., according to a department Facebook post.

First District Detective Unit is seeking assistance from our community partners in identifying a suspect in a Robbery.... Posted by First District Community Relations on Monday, July 11, 2022

The woman was caught on surveillance video robbing the store prior to leaving with another woman, the post said.

The two then left in a black Ford Edge, the post said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529, or by leaving a tip through Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

