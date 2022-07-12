Police: Woman wanted after robbing Cleveland Family Dollar
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted by the Cleveland Police Department after robbing a Cleveland Family Dollar.
The theft happened on June 29 at the Family Dollar located at 11630 Lorain Ave., according to a department Facebook post.
The woman was caught on surveillance video robbing the store prior to leaving with another woman, the post said.
The two then left in a black Ford Edge, the post said.
Anyone with information has been asked to call Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529, or by leaving a tip through Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
