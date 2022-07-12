2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County man found guilty for killing his mother’s boyfriend while asleep in 2019

29-year-old Donnell Lawson was found guilty for shooting 64-year-old Melvin Peters in the back while he was sleeping in 2019.(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County jury found an Akron man guilty for shooting and killing a man in 2019, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh.

The shooting happened Nov. 20, 2019, when 29-year-old Donnell Lawson shot 64-year-old Melvin Peters in the back while he was sleeping and killing him, according to a press release.

Peters was the boyfriend of Lawson’s mother, the press release said.

According to the press release, a jury found Lawson guilty of four felonies:

  • Two counts of murder with gun specifications, both of which are special felonies
  • One county of felonious assault with a gun specification, a first-degree felony
  • One count of having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony

Lawson will be sentenced on July 19 at 11:30 a.m.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

