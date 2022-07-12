Summit County man found guilty for killing his mother’s boyfriend while asleep in 2019
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County jury found an Akron man guilty for shooting and killing a man in 2019, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh.
The shooting happened Nov. 20, 2019, when 29-year-old Donnell Lawson shot 64-year-old Melvin Peters in the back while he was sleeping and killing him, according to a press release.
Peters was the boyfriend of Lawson’s mother, the press release said.
According to the press release, a jury found Lawson guilty of four felonies:
- Two counts of murder with gun specifications, both of which are special felonies
- One county of felonious assault with a gun specification, a first-degree felony
- One count of having a weapon under disability, a third-degree felony
Lawson will be sentenced on July 19 at 11:30 a.m.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
