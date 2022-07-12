2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon announces 2023 date

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers for the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon announced Tuesday the 2023 marathon will be held on May 20 and 21.

This will be the 46th annual Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 will be the 5K and 10K.

Sunday, May 21, 2023 will be the full and half marathon.

Registration for the races opens July 12. Click here to register. Early bird pricing is available until July 16.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
Akron mayor, police chief’s Tuesday update on Jayland Walker
Daniel Baldwin (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Sentencing for man convicted in connection with Bedford teen’s 2017 drowning death
Robert Forrider (Source: Erie County Jail)
Court hearing for Vermilion officer charged with domestic violence
Cleveland man dies after being shot on the city’s East side