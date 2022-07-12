Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon announces 2023 date

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers for the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon announced Tuesday the 2023 marathon will be held on May 20 and 21.

This will be the 46th annual Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 will be the 5K and 10K.

Sunday, May 21, 2023 will be the full and half marathon.

Registration for the races opens July 12. Click here to register. Early bird pricing is available until July 16.

