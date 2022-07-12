2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals arrest Ohio man suspected in dog fighting ring

Ronald Smith
Ronald Smith(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of an Ohio man suspected in a dog fighting ring.

U.S. Marshals said Ronald Smith, 39, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on July 12.

U.S. Marshals said Smith was found in Akron.

Smith was wanted on the following charges, according to the U.S. Marshals:

  • Conspiracy to distribute/possess a controlled substance
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possess/train a dog for purposes of animal fighting

Authorities seized several dogs from addresses linked to Smith, who was known to reside in the Akron and Cleveland areas, according to the U.S. Marshals.

