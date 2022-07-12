Vermilion officer charged with domestic violence, placed on administrative leave

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A Vermilion police officer was arrested and charged with domestic violence on Sunday, according to records from the Erie County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 4900 block of Oakview Drive on July 10 at the request of the Vermillion Police Department after receiving reports of a verbal domestic situation, according to the police report.

Police arrived to the house and found 33-year-old Nick Forrider standing outside of the home, the report said.

Police talked to the victim inside the home, who said an argument broke out regarding one of Forrider’s children after a night of drinking, the report said.

The victim told police Forrider then began to choke her, the report said.

Police said a thin abrasion could be seen on the right side of the victim’s neck, but she refused to have pictures taken to avoid prolonging the incident and said she would be moving out of the home, the report said.

Forrider, who was intoxicated upon police observation, said he had no recollection of how the argument ensued and denied any physicality during the exchange, the report said.

Police arrested Forrider after preliminary investigations and provided the victim with the proper steps to obtain a civil protection order, the report said.

Vermillion Police Department-owned items, as well as a .45 caliber pistol and two .9mm pistols, were taken from the home at the time of the arrest, the report said.

Police said Forrider does not have any prior domestic violence convictions.

Vermilion Chief of Police Chris Hartung confirmed to 19 News Forrider has been placed on administrative leave pending legal and internal proceedings.

Forrider will be arraigned in the Vermilion Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on July 12, the report said.

