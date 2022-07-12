With city council going virtual, demonstrators rally outside Akron city hall

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Protesters gathered outside Akron city hall Monday night, demanding justice for Jayland Walker as city council held its scheduled meeting virtually.

The group of demonstrators watched the meeting, some signed up to speak during the public comment portion.

About 100 demonstrators in Akron watched the virtual city council meeting and held what was dubbed a town hall outside the municipal building tonight. pic.twitter.com/VKVkDYNfOl — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) July 12, 2022

“This is about us, y’all. I don’t care about yelling at the police. These people are irrelevant. I just want you to know where the power is at. We’re going to get rid of them. This is what we need... community,” said Rev. Raymond Greene of Freedom Bloc.

One of the men in attendance approached 19 News cameras to challenge the rest of the Akron community to join him in the fight for justice.

“We all need to stand up. We can go back to living our lives when this is over with, when we take these streets back,” he said. “This is our home. I’m from here. Half of these people are going back to their hometown at the end of the day. I’m from here. I’m talking to my Akron people. Come out here! We’re gonna shut it down until we get justice for Jayland.”

In addressing the crowd, Judi Hill with the Akron chapter of the NAACP, said the Walker family is asking for 48 hours of no protests starting Monday night, until the funeral.

“I was at the initial press conference when the mom found out how many times Jayland got shot. All I hear is her screaming, ‘They didn’t have to do that.’ And so, I respect her wishes and for 48 hours after today we will not be in the street,” Hill told 19 News.

The city has a curfew in effect for the downtown area from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.