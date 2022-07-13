2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 1 injured during motorcycle crash in Lorain County, OSHP says

A woman died and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries during a motorcycle crash on...
A woman died and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries during a motorcycle crash on Monday.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRIETTA, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries during a motorcycle crash on Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 2:54 a.m. on July 11 on SR-113, according to a press release from the department.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

The 2012 Harley Davidson, driven by a 32-year-old man from Wakeman, ‘failed to negotiate a curve’ while driving west on SR-113 and overturned, the release said.

The man was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The passenger, 26-year-old Satira King from Amherst, was taken to Cleveland Metro Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police confirmed King died July 12 as a result of the crash.

Helmets were not worn at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.

The crash still remains under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

