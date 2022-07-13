55-year-old Canton Township woman missing since July 7

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 55-year-old Tracy Cuevas, who was reported missing.

Cuevas was described by the sheriff’s office as 5′9″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen leaving her home in the 2000 block of Calvin Avenue SW in Canton Township on July 7, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see her or know where she may be.

Tracy Cuevas (Stark County Sheriff's Office)

