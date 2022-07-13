2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

55-year-old Canton Township woman missing since July 7

Tracy Cuevas
Tracy Cuevas(Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 55-year-old Tracy Cuevas, who was reported missing.

Cuevas was described by the sheriff’s office as 5′9″ tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen leaving her home in the 2000 block of Calvin Avenue SW in Canton Township on July 7, according to the sheriff’s office.

Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see her or know where she may be.

Tracy Cuevas
Tracy Cuevas(Stark County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Car plows into building in Clark-Fulton neighborhood in Cleveland
Car plows into building in Clark-Fulton neighborhood in Cleveland
A woman died and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries during a motorcycle crash on...
1 dead, 1 injured during motorcycle crash in Lorain County, OSHP says
Fentanyl occurrences increase in seizures.
Public health alert issued after deadly spike in drug overdoses throughout Cuyahoga County
Two dogs were stolen from a home in Amherst on June 30.
Lorain County Sheriff: Two dogs stolen from home