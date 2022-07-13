2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Anonymous tip leads to 700 animals seized in cattle neglect investigation, authorities say

The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner after a cattle neglect investigation.(Rolette County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Authorities in North Dakota say a total of 700 animals were seized from multiple counties after they received an anonymous complaint regarding possible animal neglect.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office was joined by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota State Veterinarian’s Office to conduct a search warrant on June 1.

KVLY reports authorities documented the conditions of about 500 cattle at a property where they noticed numerous animals without sufficient feed and dead cattle.

Deputies said they continued to monitor the situation, but the animals’ living conditions were not improving.

On June 23, the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office reported it conducted another search warrant of the same property where owners Steven Nickelson and Tanner and Cameron Millang surrendered their livestock.

According to the sheriff’s office, a total of 700 animals were seized belonging to Nickelson.

Authorities said they contracted a third party to care for, feed and monitor the animals before being sold.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office thanked those who brought the situation to its attention, along with those who helped deputies remove the livestock.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Tracy Cuevas
55-year-old Canton Township woman missing since July 7
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials’ strong objections
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
A woman died and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries during a motorcycle crash on...
1 dead, 1 injured during motorcycle crash in Lorain County, OSHP says
A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's...
Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds