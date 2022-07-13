2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Arrest made in controversial abortion story involving 10-year-old Ohio girl

A local abortion fund said they are helping more women who are from other states, now that Roe...
A local abortion fund said they are helping more women who are from other states, now that Roe V. Wade has been overturned.(Gray TV)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, an arrest has been made in the controversial story that alleged a ten-year-old Ohio girl had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion.

Gershon Fuentes, 27 was arrested Tuesday, according to the paper, after confessing to police that he had raped the child at least twice.

The report states that the mother of the child contacted Franklin County Children Services about the girl’s pregnancy on June 22. The organization contacted Columbus Police, though no date is given for that interaction. The girl underwent the abortion on June 30.

The story caused an uproar after it was published on July 1 in the Indianapolis Star, as it related to the June 24 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which returned abortion laws to the states. Ohio’s 6-week abortion ban went into effect soon after.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced earlier this week that no record of any such incident had been found in the state.

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child,” Yost said in a statement Tuesday. “I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street. Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Officers light the torches at the Joshua Miktarian Memorial in Twinsburg to mark the 14th...
Police gather overnight to honor fallen Twinsburg officer 14 years after line-of-duty death
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, stands with actresses during a Progressive...
Former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield says there are no more Progressive ads at FirstEnergy Stadium
David Moore (left) and Terry Trussell Jr. (right)
Cleveland man takes plea deal in Slavic Village murder, brother set to go on trial in August
(Source: Cleveland police)
Woman steals phone off the counter at Cleveland Verizon Wirelessstore