Arrest made in controversial abortion story involving 10-year-old Ohio girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, an arrest has been made in the controversial story that alleged a ten-year-old Ohio girl had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion.

Gershon Fuentes, 27 was arrested Tuesday, according to the paper, after confessing to police that he had raped the child at least twice.

The report states that the mother of the child contacted Franklin County Children Services about the girl’s pregnancy on June 22. The organization contacted Columbus Police, though no date is given for that interaction. The girl underwent the abortion on June 30.

The story caused an uproar after it was published on July 1 in the Indianapolis Star, as it related to the June 24 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which returned abortion laws to the states. Ohio’s 6-week abortion ban went into effect soon after.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced earlier this week that no record of any such incident had been found in the state.

“My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child,” Yost said in a statement Tuesday. “I am grateful for the diligent work of the Columbus Police Department in securing a confession and getting a rapist off the street. Justice must be served and BCI stands ready to support law enforcement across Ohio putting these criminals behind bars.”

