Downtown Akron road closure, parking restrictions in place due to funeral for Jayland Walker
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several downtown Akron roadways will be restricted through Wednesday afternoon to allow for easier access to the Akron Civic Theatre during the funeral services for Jayland Walker.
High Street will be closed between Church Street and Main Street, according to the city of Akron.
On-street parking will also be limited on several roads near the Akron Civic Theatre, including on South Main Street, West State Street, West Bowery Street, University Avenue, and Church Street.
Officials said all city-owned parking garages within walking distance to the Akron Civic Theatre will be open and free of charge to the public.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.