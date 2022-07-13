Downtown Akron road closure, parking restrictions in place due to funeral for Jayland Walker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several downtown Akron roadways will be restricted through Wednesday afternoon to allow for easier access to the Akron Civic Theatre during the funeral services for Jayland Walker.

High Street will be closed between Church Street and Main Street, according to the city of Akron.

On-street parking will also be limited on several roads near the Akron Civic Theatre, including on South Main Street, West State Street, West Bowery Street, University Avenue, and Church Street.

This is a look at the City of Akron where it’s absolutely quiet this morning as the Walker family lays Jayland to rest today.



Caution tape blocking off side street parking on S. Main Street where the Akron Civic Theatre is. The theatre is where the funeral will be held today. pic.twitter.com/OcYbNDdW8l — Katie Tercek (@KT_Tercek) July 13, 2022

Officials said all city-owned parking garages within walking distance to the Akron Civic Theatre will be open and free of charge to the public.

