Former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield says there are no more Progressive ads at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield gave his introductory press conference with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

During his remarks, Mayfield said he is not filming any more “At Home” commercials from FirstEnergy Stadium for Progressive Insurance.

“Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Mayfield said. “I thought it’d be idea to do a moving campaign because I think everybody can relate that moving is zero fun, I don’t care who you are. I think that’s a missed opportunity.”

The Browns agreed to trade the former first overall selection to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 late-round pick.

The Cleveland Browns will take on Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.