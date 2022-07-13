2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield says there are no more Progressive ads at FirstEnergy Stadium

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, stands with actresses during a Progressive...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, stands with actresses during a Progressive Insurance commercial shoot at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield gave his introductory press conference with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

During his remarks, Mayfield said he is not filming any more “At Home” commercials from FirstEnergy Stadium for Progressive Insurance.

“Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” Mayfield said. “I thought it’d be idea to do a moving campaign because I think everybody can relate that moving is zero fun, I don’t care who you are. I think that’s a missed opportunity.”

The Browns agreed to trade the former first overall selection to Carolina in exchange for a 2024 late-round pick.

The Cleveland Browns will take on Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in

