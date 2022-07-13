Funeral for Jayland Walker to be held Wednesday as Akron leaders call for day of mourning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The funeral services for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27 following an attempted traffic stop and chase, will be held on Wednesday.

Visitation hours will begin at 10 a.m. followed by 1 p.m. funeral services for Walker at the Akron Civic Theatre.

**19 News will provide live streaming coverage**

Walker’s funeral comes after Akron city leaders declared Wednesday as a day of mourning for the 25-year-old.

According to police, Walker was unarmed at the time he was fatally shot while running away on foot. A firearm that Walker allegedly used to shoot at officers during a short car chase was recovered in his vehicle after the shooting, Akron investigators said.

The Akron police chief previously said the exact number of shots fired at Walker is unknown, but the medical examiner’s report indicates at least 60 wounds were found on his body.

The attorneys for Walker’s family are expected to speak on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. following the private funeral services.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.