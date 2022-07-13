Lorain County Sheriff: Two dogs stolen from home
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Two dogs were stolen from a home in Amherst, according to the Lorain County Sheriff.
The dogs were taken from a house in the 46000 block of Telegraph Road on June 30, according to a department Facebook post.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Lt. Vansant at 440-329-3880.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.