Lorain County Sheriff: Two dogs stolen from home

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Two dogs were stolen from a home in Amherst, according to the Lorain County Sheriff.

The dogs were taken from a house in the 46000 block of Telegraph Road on June 30, according to a department Facebook post.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Lt. Vansant at 440-329-3880.

