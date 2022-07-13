2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County Sheriff: Two dogs stolen from home

Two dogs were stolen from a home in Amherst on June 30.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Two dogs were stolen from a home in Amherst, according to the Lorain County Sheriff.

The dogs were taken from a house in the 46000 block of Telegraph Road on June 30, according to a department Facebook post.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the Lorain County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to 46309 Telegraph Road, Amherst...

Posted by Lorain County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Detective Lt. Vansant at 440-329-3880.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

