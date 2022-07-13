2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain middle school staff under investigation after encouraging student fight

Lorain City schools
Lorain City schools
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Student allegations at Southview Middle School claiming that teachers encouraged two students to fight during the school day on May 9 have led to an investigation by district authorities.

Footage from both student cell phones and district cameras are being investigated and reviewed by the district safety and security team, according to a press release, as well as human resources for follow-up with the students and staff members involved.

Several videos were released which appear to show staff members encouraging the fight, according to Lorain schools, and then appears they mocked the students afterward in full view of other students.

“Lorain City Schools is entrusted to provide safe, caring environments for our students, staff, and all who enter our schools,” shared Dr. Jeff Graham, Superintendent. “Although we’re still engaged in due process, I really struggle with what I’ve seen in these videos, and I want to make it clear that anyone who violates our promise to take care of the children of Lorain is unwelcome here in our district.”

Lorain City Schools said they have a zero-tolerance policy for violence within their schools.

They said that any discipline that comes as a result of this incident will be consistent with board policy and past practice.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

The Clearcreek Township Police Department has identified Officer Eric Ney as the officer who...
Officer shot in Warren County is North Canton native
Officers say Jade Greenwood had kids in her car on June 13 when she fired the gun. For that...
Shooting suspect had kids in car when she fled Edgewater Park, police say
Oficial de la policía de Cleveland dormido al volante.
Oficial de la policía de Cleveland dormido al volante.
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high