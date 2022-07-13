Lorain middle school staff under investigation after encouraging student fight

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Student allegations at Southview Middle School claiming that teachers encouraged two students to fight during the school day on May 9 have led to an investigation by district authorities.

Footage from both student cell phones and district cameras are being investigated and reviewed by the district safety and security team, according to a press release, as well as human resources for follow-up with the students and staff members involved.

Several videos were released which appear to show staff members encouraging the fight, according to Lorain schools, and then appears they mocked the students afterward in full view of other students.

“Lorain City Schools is entrusted to provide safe, caring environments for our students, staff, and all who enter our schools,” shared Dr. Jeff Graham, Superintendent. “Although we’re still engaged in due process, I really struggle with what I’ve seen in these videos, and I want to make it clear that anyone who violates our promise to take care of the children of Lorain is unwelcome here in our district.”

Lorain City Schools said they have a zero-tolerance policy for violence within their schools.

They said that any discipline that comes as a result of this incident will be consistent with board policy and past practice.

