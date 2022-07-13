2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man accused of stabbing Orange police officer found incompetent to stand trial at this time

Cameron Howard (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man accused of stabbing an Orange Village police officer at a hotel on March 30, has been found not competent to stand trial at this time.

Cameron Howard was was indicted on two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, one count of attempted murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

Howard allegedly attacked Sergeant Mike Debeljak at the Extended Stay America Hotel in the 3800 block of Orange Place.

Sgt. Debeljak was called to the hotel for an unwanted guest that was being disrespectful to staff.

Sergeant Mike Debeljak
Sergeant Mike Debeljak((Source: GoFundMe))

When he arrived, Howard allegedly produced an edged weapon and attacked Sgt. Debeljak without warning or provocation.

Sgt. Debeljak was able to subdue Howard with his taser and then took him into custody. according to Orange Village Lt. Mike Roberts.

Both Howard and Sgt. Debeljak were transported to local hospitals and treated for their injuries.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, Sgt. Debeljak was struck several times with a knife in the head, face, neck, upper chest and left hand. He also suffered a fractured skull and lost a lot of blood.

Howard will now undergo treatment at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare.

