Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of showers and storms this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A disturbance will be tracking through later today and this evening. This will trigger some showers and storms. Our latest forecast has the better risk early this evening. High temperatures today around the 80 degree mark. It’ll be even a little cooler tomorrow. A wind off of the lake. We think it could be cool enough for a few lake enhanced showers and storms during the afternoon. Many afternoon temperatures tomorrow will stay below 80 degrees. A sunny Friday and pleasant.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.