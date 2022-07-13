Officer shot, suspect killed in Warren County, sources say

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information surfaces. Watch FOX19′s team coverage.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There was an officer-involved shooting in Warren County Tuesday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

There is a heavy police presence in the 5000 block of OH-48 in Clearcreek Township.

OSP confirms an officer was shot.

Sources tell FOX19 officers responded to a domestic situation, that a Clearcreek Township police officer was shot in the head and that the officer was breathing on his own as he was transported.

The officer was taken by CareFlight medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. The severity of the officer’s injury is unknown.

The suspect was shot and killed, sources say.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

