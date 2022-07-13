Officer shot in Warren County is North Canton native

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to WXIX, the Warren County coroner released the name of the man shot and killed by Clearcreek Township Police after one of their officers was shot in the head and critically hurt Tuesday night.

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove identified the man as 65-year-old Mark Evers.

His autopsy will be performed Wednesday, according to a WXIX story.

Lt. Wallace Stacy with the Clearcreek Township Police Department identified the officer who is in critical but stable condition as Officer Eric Ney.

Ney attended Massollin Jackson High and graduated in 1985, according to the Clearcreek Township Police Facebook page.

The shootings happened Tuesday night after two Clearcreek Township officers responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 5900 block of Ohio 48, according to the police chief.

The department has responded to multiple domestic violence calls at the same address in the past. On Tuesday night, a man was ramming his wife’s vehicle with an ATV, the chief said.

The man shot Ney in the head and then was shot and killed by a female officer, according to the chief.

Ney is a 14-year veteran of the force. Chief Terrill said he is breathing on his own, responsive, and in critical condition. The chief explained the veteran office has a long recovery ahead of him.

The officer who shot the man is a female who was promoted to sergeant in March. She has been with the department since 2008.

Ney was flown in a medical helicopter to a Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he was listed in critical but stable condition at last check.

“We’re not quite sure how this is going to turn out yet,” the chief said Tuesday night.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating and will turn its findings over to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

