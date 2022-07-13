2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police gather overnight to honor fallen Twinsburg officer 14 years after line-of-duty death

Early morning annual ceremony pays tribute to Officer Joshua Miktarian
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - At 1:45 a.m., the intersection of Route 91 and Glenwood in Twinsburg lit up.

This morning, as they have every July 13, police officers from across Northeast Ohio formed a procession, closing streets to remember fallen officer Joshua Miktarian.

“It’s been 14 years since we lost Josh,” said Sgt. Patrick Quinn. “Not a day goes by that I don’t remember him, think of him, think of that night. It’s something that I will live with for the rest of my life.”

The 33-year-old officer died during a traffic stop, shot four times, leaving a wife and 3-month-old daughter at the time of his death.

This morning, officers laid flairs on the road at the fire hydrant where he was murdered.

“It’s definitely changed my perspective on law enforcement,” said Sgt. Quinn. “I was only two years on when this happened one of the other guys working that night just a few weeks out of training and it definitely changed my view of what’s out there and what law enforcement faces.”

Miktarian, know for his 11 years on the force as the K-9 officer, is the only Twinsburg policeman to die in the line of duty. The man convicted of his murder, Ashford Thompson, currently sits on death row.

