Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Cleveland, discusses construction of Sherwin-Williams HQ

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson visited Cleveland Wednesday after being invited by local leaders to discuss Black participation in the construction of the Sherwin-Williams new global headquarters.

Rev. Jackson, 80, and the leaders gathered at The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church on E. 105th Street.

This was Rev. Jackson’s second invitation by the Black Contractors Group of Cleveland (BCG) and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s Cleveland chapter (SCLC).

The groups have been calling for diversity in the more than $600 million project.

Sherwin-Williams released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the meeting.

“The actions and results from Sherwin-Williams deliberate approach to promoting economic equity on the Building our Future project speaks volumes. Our thoughtful and consistent approach to providing opportunities for businesses owned by underrepresented groups to participate in this project has already and continues to deliver an extensive list of impressive accomplishments which we expect to grow. It is unfortunate that some are using their personal agendas and animosities to drive a false narrative and cloud the positive impact the Building Our Future project is making on the Cleveland community now and for years to come,” said Julie S. Young, Vice President of Global Corporate Communications for Sherwin-Williams.

Young added “We are proud that we have already awarded contracts totaling $109 million against a total commitment of $180 million to Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Female Business Enterprises (FBE) and Cleveland Small Businesses (CSB).”

Groundbreaking for the 1,000,000 square-foot facility was held in January.

The 36-floor office tower near Public Square will also include a multi-level parking garage.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2024.

