A few storms this afternoon in Northeast Ohio; cooler to round out the work week

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little disturbance will be moving through our area later today and into tonight.

This feature will provide the focus for a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms today, mainly between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Unfortunately, for thirsty lawns and gardens, not everyone will see rain.

Any early-evening storms will come to an end before sunset, and skies will clear through the night in most areas.

However, a little patchy fog will develop inland, away from Lake Erie.

The fog will lift by mid-morning Thursday, making for an absolutely stunning day.

Temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s on Thursday, and humidity levels will fall through the day.

The weather will remain remarkably quiet through the end of the work week and into the weekend.

It will get a touch warmer this weekend.

Temperatures will return to the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Our next opportunity for rain will be late in the day Sunday.

Most of this should hold off until Sunday evening, giving us plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

By the middle of next week, temperatures will return to the 90° mark.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

