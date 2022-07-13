Shooting suspect had kids in car when she fled Edgewater Park, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury recently indicted a woman MetroParks Police said shot a man at Edgewater Park last month.

Officers said Jade Greenwood had kids in her car on June 13 when she fired the gun.

For that reason, she’s also charged with child endangerment.

It’s unclear how or if Greenwood knew the man police said she shot.

We asked police for an update on the shooting victim, and a spokesperson said she did not know his condition.

Greenwood immediately took off after the shooting, according to officers.

Police didn’t find her until the next day.

Families were out walking, swimming and enjoying the hot summer’s day when shots rang out on June 13.

19 Investigates was there in the minutes afterwards, talking to witnesses who saw the shooting happen in broad daylight.

They called safety at the park in general into question.

19 Investigates requested a list of calls for police to Edgewater Park after Memorial Day weekend, when we obtained video of a large, chaotic fight that broke out near the beach.

Vfiger is a Cleveland musician and says he was filming at the park when the fight erupted.

Police told us one person was arrested that night.

More than a month’s gone by and we are still waiting on MetroParks Police to fill our records request.

When they do, we’ll be sure to tell you what we learn.

Greenwood was in court for an arraignment Wednesday.

A judge set her bond at $10,000.

