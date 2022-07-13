Storms end this evening; cooler ending to the work week (Northeast Ohio weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Showers and storms will come to an end before sunset, and skies will clear through the night in most areas.

However, a little patchy fog will develop inland, away from Lake Erie.

The fog will lift by mid-morning tomorrow, making for an absolutely stunning day.

Temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s on Thursday, and humidity levels will fall through the day.

The weather will remain remarkably quiet through the end of the work week and into the weekend.

It will get a touch warmer this weekend.

Temperatures will return to the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Our next opportunity for rain will be late in the day Sunday.

Most of this should hold off until Sunday evening, giving us plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

By the middle of next week, temperatures will return to the 90° mark.

