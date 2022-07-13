2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspected fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized from 3 search warrants within 2 days in Warren
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A slew of guns and drugs were seized from three search warrants within the last two days in Warren, police confirmed.

Warren Police said their department’s Street Crimes Unit executed the warrants within the city.

According to WPD, detectives seized the following:

  • four firearms
  • approximately four ounces of suspected Fentanyl
  • approximately two ounces of cocaine
  • drug packing materials
  • surveillance equipment from the residences

“The investigation is ongoing and we would like to thank the citizens for your continued support,” WPD stated.

