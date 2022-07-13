Suspected fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized from 3 search warrants within 2 days in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - A slew of guns and drugs were seized from three search warrants within the last two days in Warren, police confirmed.

Warren Police said their department’s Street Crimes Unit executed the warrants within the city.

According to WPD, detectives seized the following:

four firearms

approximately four ounces of suspected Fentanyl

approximately two ounces of cocaine

drug packing materials

surveillance equipment from the residences

“The investigation is ongoing and we would like to thank the citizens for your continued support,” WPD stated.

