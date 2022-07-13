2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Widow lost $430,000 due to a romance scam

“I had no clue. I believed them. I wanted to get married again.”
This is the third man Bonnie Libheart formed a virtual relationship with over the last eight years.
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One woman is out $430,000 to multiple men due to a romance scam. These scams are on the rise and prey on lonely widows.

Dr. Bonnie Libhart fell victim to not one, not two, but three men over the span of eight years online. She just recently found out that it was all a scam and stopped sending money just last week. One man who was supposed to receive money from her Tuesday, actually texted her during an interview with WAFF.

He texted her, ”I’m sorry, my love, for not texting you.”

Dr. Libhart sent pictures back and forth with these men, prayed with them, and talked about a life together. All three men lived overseas and started asking for money months into the relationship.

“I had the money,” Dr. Libhart said. “I had $430,000 in my bank account. Then I had on the house $650,000, and I got a reverse mortgage on it after I spent all the money, and I just kept sending money.

Dr. Libhart said about two years after her husband suddenly passed away that’s when this all started with the first man.

“I had no clue,” Libhart said. “I believed them. I wanted to get married again.”

The Federal Trade Commission says more consumers than ever are falling for romance scammers. They reported victims losing $547 million in 2021.

“One of my friends said, I think you’re being scammed,” Libhart said. “I said no, this guy and I talk about the lord back and forth, and we pray together. She said, well, we have a thing going on at the Baptist church in Huntsville for fraud and romance scam.”

That is when Libhart discovered it was all a lie.

Libhart says her bank even called her concerned about where she was sending all of her money, but she says she has learned her lesson.

“I am not going to do that anymore. If God doesn’t show me a man at church or somewhere with Christians…”

The BBB also has advice:

  • Be wary if you meet someone online and they are quick to move communication off of social media.
  • Also, scammers will hint at financial troubles before ever asking you for money.
  • Lastly, A catfisher will begin speaking of a future together and tell you they love you quickly.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral
(Source: WOIO)
Stolen van dumped in Cleveland pond, police say
Cleveland girl’s collecting donations for Buffalo food desert where mass shooting happened
Cleveland girls collect donations for Buffalo food desert where mass shooting happened
Jayland shot and killed by Akron police nearly three weeks ago
Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral
FILE
Violent threat prompts Parma City Schools to cancel Thursday’s summer session