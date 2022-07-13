2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby police give update on a 42-year-old cold case murder

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are holding a news conference Wednesday morning to give an update on a murder which happened more than 40 years ago.

According to police, the unsolved homicide happened 42 years ago.

19 News will cover the news conference live.

No other details were released by police; however, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s website, there are still no arrests in the murder of Nadine Madger, 25, of Willoughby.

Nadine Madger
Nadine Madger((Source: Ohio Attorney General))

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Madger was stabbed to death in her apartment in the 37000 block of Grove Ave. on Jan. 11, 1980.

Her six-month-old son, who was nearby in his crib, was not injured.

Nadine’s husband, Mark Madger, discovered the murder when he returned home from work, said Yost.

This story will be updated after the police news conference.

