Woman steals phone off the counter at Cleveland Verizon Wirelessstore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a woman who grabbed an expensive phone off the counter at the Verizon Wireless store at Steelyard Commons.

Verizon Wireless robbery suspect

Cleveland police said the robbery happened on July 7.

According to officers, the suspect grabbed a Graphite iPhone Pro Max cellphone when the Verizon employee walked to the back room.

She then put the phone, valued at $1,100, in a green folder and walked out of the store, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to called Detective Gonzalez at the 2nd District Detective Bureau, 216-623-2742.

