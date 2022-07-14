Akron officers authorized to remove name tags amid continued threats to police after Jayland Walker shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s chief of police said he authorized officers to remove their name tags from their uniforms because of continued threats after the Jayland Walker shooting.

Chief Steve Mylett says protesters have been taking pictures of random Akron Police Department officers’ name tags, finding them and their families online and making threats.

Therefore, the chief directed officers to remove their name tags and provide people with their employee number if asked to identify themselves.

Officers are still required to wear their “APD” badge while in uniform.

When asked about the officers directly involved in the Walker shooting, the chief said he is waiting on direction from the Ohio attorney general on when to release their names.

He said the plan was to wait until the conclusion of the grand jury proceeding to release officers’ names.

His office is waiting on further direction from the attorney general’s office, as many protesters have pushed hard to get the names released sooner.

Chief Mylett said he is not trying to hide anything, but just wants to keep his officers safe.

“We have a responsibility to provide a safe, secure place for all people in Akron,” the chief said. “We also have that responsibility for our employees. I believe based on the threats that have been made against our officers, releasing their names would only increase the level of threats against them and I’m afraid some people may act on those threats. I am going to do everything in my power to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

According to police, Walker was shot dozens of times on June 27.

Officers were chasing him on foot after they say he jumped out of a car in a ski mask following a pursuit.

A firearm that Walker allegedly used to shoot at officers during the short car chase was recovered in his vehicle after the shooting, Akron investigators said.

The Akron police chief previously said the exact number of shots fired at Walker is unknown, but the medical examiner’s report indicates at least 60 wounds were found on his body.

