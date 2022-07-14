Akron police data shows use of force incidents slightly higher in 2022, though overall crime is down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As tensions rise between protesters and police after the shooting of Jayland Walker, we wanted to know, how often Akron police were using force before all the recent shootings?

19 Investigates uncovered data that shows in the months leading up to Walker’s death, Akron Police had engaged in a few more use of force incidents this year compared to last year.

APD published their most recent “crime snap shot” data in June, before Jayland Walker died.

According to the numbers, crime is down overall across the city, but use of force incidents were up 16% from 2021.

There were at least 88 use of force incidents from the beginning of this year to the first week in June.

That’s “once every 647 calls,” per APD.

19 News asked Chief Steve Mylett if there was a reason for the slight increase.

“I can’t give you an explanation of why we’re seeing 12 additional instances of use of force compared to this time last year. When you consider over all our numbers, they are insanely low. When you think about the total number of calls or interactions, we had with the public in 2021, which is close to 150,000 and you add the number of times where force was used, it comes down to like less than one percent,” Mylett said. “You are asking me specific question about this, I am not in any way shape or form minimizing what happened on June 27. We are going to look at what happened there, BCI is going to do their criminal investigation, we will do an internal investigation as I’ve said since day one.”

While Mylett couldn’t speak to whether more officers had been disciplined in use of force cases this year than last, he talked about the number of complaints filed against officers in use of force incidents.

He said that generally APD receives very few complains, considering the number of calls officers respond to each year.

“Overall, when you look at the number of complaints that we have received in the city for officers, it is consistently 2018 been around 50 or 51, with a low year in 2020 it being 36,” he said. “Again, when you lay that over 150,000 contacts, I think one year it was 181,000, that tells you something about this police department and the officers serving this community.”

So far this year before the Walker shooting, people filed complaints in 13 use of force incidents.

19 Investigates requested copies of all those complaints filed so far this year.

We’ll let you know when we get them.

We will also let you know when we get new APD use of force data including the numbers after the Walker shooting.

According to police, Walker was shot dozens of times on June 27.

Officers were chasing him on foot after they said he jumped out of a car in a ski mask following a pursuit.

A firearm that Walker allegedly used to shoot at officers during the short car chase was recovered in his vehicle after the shooting, Akron investigators said.

The Akron police chief previously said the exact number of shots fired at Walker is unknown, but the medical examiner’s report indicates at least 60 wounds were found on his body.

