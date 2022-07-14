Akron safety officials give update on protests over police shooting death of Jayland Walker
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron mayor and police chief are scheduled to hold a regular briefing on Thursday to provide “timely and consistent safety updates” to the public regarding protests over Jayland Walker’s death.
Remarks from Mayor Dan Horrigan and Chief Steve Mylett are expected at 11 a.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.