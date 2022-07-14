Armed men try to rob University Heights woman in her driveway

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police are looking for three males who tried to rob a woman in her driveway early Thursday morning.

University Heights police said at least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

According to officers, the woman was in her driveway on Bushnell Road around 6 a.m. when the suspects approached her.

They fled the neighborhood when they were unable to take any items from her.

The suspects are only described as thin Black males, about 20-25 years old. They were wearing dark clothing and driving a silver Mercedes.

Police added the suspects may be connected to other similar crimes in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call University Heights police at 216-932-1800.

