Body found underneath bridge on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s West side late Thursday morning.

Just before noon, a person flagged down a police officer after finding the body underneath the bridge at I-71 North and W. 25th Street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

