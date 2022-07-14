2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Body found underneath bridge on Cleveland’s West Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s West side late Thursday morning.

Just before noon, a person flagged down a police officer after finding the body underneath the bridge at I-71 North and W. 25th Street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Police look for Maple Heights man after neighbors complain about garbage piling up in his yard
(FILE/VO)
Fairview Park officials change Summerfest Parade route over safety concerns
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has allocated how the city will spend its final payment of American...
Cleveland Mayor Bibb allocates $462 million in federal COVID recovery funds
Cleveland Mayor Bibb allocates $462 million in federal COVID recovery funds
Cleveland Mayor Bibb allocates $462 million in federal COVID recovery funds