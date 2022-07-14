Body found underneath bridge on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s West side late Thursday morning.
Just before noon, a person flagged down a police officer after finding the body underneath the bridge at I-71 North and W. 25th Street.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the cause of death.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
