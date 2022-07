SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point confirmed it is the power is out at many of their attractions throughout the park.

The announcement was made at 6:24 p.m. on July 14.

The Roller Coaster Capital of the World said it will have rides back up as soon as possible.

The cause of the disruption is unknown at this time.

We are currently experiencing a disruption in our service of power at many of our attractions. We will have rides back up as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 14, 2022

