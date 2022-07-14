Cleveland Clinic offers clinics dedicated to contraceptive options

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic will now offer Saturday clinics dedicated to providing contraceptive options for patients.

“Reproductive healthcare decisions are best made between a patient and their healthcare provider,” said Tristi Muir, MD, Chair of the Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women’s Health Institute at Cleveland Clinic. “It is critical that women and men have immediate access to contraception. As we have seen an increase in the number of vasectomies across the country in the last month, we are working to increase immediate access for women by opening clinics on Saturdays focused on providing contraception.”

The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, starting July 23.

Click here for a complete list of locations.

The clinics are available for women ages 14 and older.

Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, please call 216-444-6601.

