Cleveland girls collect donations for Buffalo food desert where mass shooting happened

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York reopens on July 15. It’s been closed for two months following the mass shooting that killed 10 people.

A moment of silence and prayer will be held on July 15 to honor the victims.

A group of girls from Cleveland will deliver food donations to make life a bit easier for people still impacted by the tragedy. They are collecting canned goods and non-perishable items that they will take to Buffalo on July 30.

The Buffalo community where the mass shooting happened is considered a food desert. This means the grocery store is really all that people have to rely on for fresh food.

After the shooting many had to travel to get food which isn’t ideal.

They’re asking for help with donations.

Investigators said the mass shooting was racially motivated, targeting the Black community in Buffalo.

“This is important because if someone doesn’t fight for us, who will? Stop trying to act like racism isn’t alive and kicking. Actually be a part of the fight so we don’t have to endure this anymore,” said Aarionna Trader, who is helping with the food drive.

Donations can be dropped off at 13815 Kinsman Road at the Cuyahoga County Division of Adult Protective Services.

