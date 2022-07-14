Cleveland Mayor Bibb allocates $462 million in federal COVID recovery funds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has announced where his administration will allocate the final $462 million in American Rescue Plan & Recovery Act funds.

Cleveland was granted two ARPA payments for 2021 and 2022, for a total of $512 million which marks the eighth highest amount in the county.

The money will be spent according to what’s been called “Mayor Bibb’s Rescue & Transformation Plan.”

“We must think creatively and strategically about how we allocate these funds,” said Mayor Bibb. “My administration is focusing on initiatives that will set a foundation for long-term, tangible impact for the residents of Cleveland. These allocations allow us to maximize the use of federal funds in the areas that our community identified as their priorities.”

APRA dollars is one time money, meaning if a city were to use the dollars on items like pay increases to city employees, the money will not be there to continue those raises beyond 2022.

Here is how Cleveland will distribute the $462 million:

Inclusive Recover/Housing for All $196 million

Budget Stabilization $110 million

Modern City Hall $50 million

Violence Prevention/Safety $30 million

Closing Digital Divide $25 million

Education For Everyone $20 million

Lead Safe Cleveland $17 million

Arts/Neighborhood Amenities $10 million

City Participation Fund $5 million

19 News interviewed Bibb Thursday on why these area were targeted for spending, and exactly how the money will be spent.

