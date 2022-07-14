Driver shoots at trooper during chase in Portage County, officials say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) troopers said at least one shot was fired at a trooper during a chase earlier this month.

According to OSP, a trooper tried to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop on State Route 14 in Ravenna Township, Portage County on July 2.

The driver fled and the chase continued all the way into Cuyahoga County.

According to OSP, the driver lost control on I-480 in Oakwood Village and hit another vehicle.

Two people inside the suspect’s vehicle took off on foot.

The passenger, a 17-year-old male from Cleveland, was quickly taken into custody, but the driver remains on the loose. said OSP.

Charges are pending against the passenger at this time.

The driver of the car they crashed into suffered minor injuries.

OSP added the suspect was driving a stolen car and the owner of the stolen car said there was a firearm inside it when it was stolen.

According to OSP, investigators did find shell casings in the area where the trooper was shot at.

