2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver shoots at trooper during chase in Portage County, officials say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) troopers said at least one shot was fired at a trooper during a chase earlier this month.

According to OSP, a trooper tried to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop on State Route 14 in Ravenna Township, Portage County on July 2.

The driver fled and the chase continued all the way into Cuyahoga County.

According to OSP, the driver lost control on I-480 in Oakwood Village and hit another vehicle.

Two people inside the suspect’s vehicle took off on foot.

The passenger, a 17-year-old male from Cleveland, was quickly taken into custody, but the driver remains on the loose. said OSP.

Charges are pending against the passenger at this time.

The driver of the car they crashed into suffered minor injuries.

OSP added the suspect was driving a stolen car and the owner of the stolen car said there was a firearm inside it when it was stolen.

According to OSP, investigators did find shell casings in the area where the trooper was shot at.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral
(Source: WOIO)
Stolen dump truck dumped in Cleveland pond, police say
Arrest graphic
Parma man sentenced on over 2 dozen child pornography crimes
Cleveland girl’s collecting donations for Buffalo food desert where mass shooting happened
Cleveland girls collect donations for Buffalo food desert where mass shooting happened