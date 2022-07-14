2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fairview Park officials change Summerfest Parade route over safety concerns

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and city officials changed the route for the 30th Annual Summerfest Parade after recent tragedies at large community parades.

Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney and Fairview Park Police Chief Paul Shepard said the mass shootings in Waukesha, WI and Highland Park, IL prompted them to change the route for the safety of participants and spectators.

Mayor Cooney said the parade will have the same beginning and ending, but will travel down Westwood Avenue instead of Lorain Road.

The new route will allow the parade to be viewed on both sides of the streets and allow participants to take up the entire street, without worrying about passing traffic.

According to officials, the change adds .15 miles to the length of the parade.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. Friday from Gilles-Sweet Elementary School.

