Family looking for answers after loved one gunned down on 4th of July

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 4th of July celebration turned deadly after a father of a one-year-old son was gunned down while watching fireworks.

24-year-old Arnold Boyle just left his family and within the hour he was shot.

He fought for his life, but the bullet did too much damage, Boyle died the next morning.

The family is devastated and desperate for answers.

His cousin Katrina said “How has it done to the family? What has it done to you? We’re broken. We’re broken. Absolutely destroyed us. Everybody says the same thing...how are we about to do it without Arnold. How? We miss him. We miss him. I miss him. My 4-year-old went outside and screamed to the skies, I miss you, Arnold. I love you. He don’t understand why Arnold is not here.”

Police have not arrested anyone in the shooting.

Boyle’s family is pleading for help catching his killer there has been an email account set up so people can leave tips anonymously the family will pass those on to the police.

The email address is justiceforarnold@yahoo.com. There is also a 5-thousand dollar reward for info leading to an arrest.

