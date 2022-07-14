2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Group sleeps on Cleveland City Hall steps in protest of Roe v. Wade reversal

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Protestors who are against the overturning of Roe v. Wade have taken over the steps of Cleveland City Hall.

They have been sleeping there since this past Sunday and don’t plan to go anywhere until the upcoming Sunday.

“We need a change and from the way things have been going so far, nothing has been working, so we’re just trying alternatives,” said a protestor named Quinn.

The protestors aren’t from one particular group.

Some of the protesters met at a recent Roe v. Wade rally and decided city hall was the best place for their next protest.

“We thought it was like kind of symbolic and also it’s important, a lot of opportunities to be seen and heard,” said Quinn.

The group is not only calling for protection over abortion rights but also protesting police brutality.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute offers a second chance for formerly incarcerated...
Edwins group to expand services to include non-profit day care center
Jackson advocates for Black contractors
Jackson discusses construction of Sherwin-Williams HQ
Akron zoo community awards announced
Akron Zoo announces community awards, nominations now open
Cleveland City Hall
Mayor Bibb announces priority allocations for ARPA funds