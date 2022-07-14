Group sleeps on Cleveland City Hall steps in protest of Roe v. Wade reversal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Protestors who are against the overturning of Roe v. Wade have taken over the steps of Cleveland City Hall.

They have been sleeping there since this past Sunday and don’t plan to go anywhere until the upcoming Sunday.

“We need a change and from the way things have been going so far, nothing has been working, so we’re just trying alternatives,” said a protestor named Quinn.

The protestors aren’t from one particular group.

Some of the protesters met at a recent Roe v. Wade rally and decided city hall was the best place for their next protest.

“We thought it was like kind of symbolic and also it’s important, a lot of opportunities to be seen and heard,” said Quinn.

The group is not only calling for protection over abortion rights but also protesting police brutality.

