2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It had been 17 days since Jayland Walker was shot to death by eight Akron police officers and they still haven’t been named.

No statements or public apology either.

That leaves the Akron community and the Walker family concerned about justice for Jayland.

The next phase is legal.

One of his family’s lawyers, Paige White:

“I’m a lawyer, but first, I’m a Black woman. This case hits hard because I have a younger brother who is Jayland’s age. It could have been him. Me saying that and me knowing that is not OK. We need change and when we talk about change we’re not talking about just this one incident. Jayland Walker is not just one incident. Jayland Walker represents a larger system issue that we know.”

The Akron community came out to say goodbye to Walker during his emotional funeral.

The Walker family’s legal team vows to get real justice for Jayland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 News
Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral
Cleveland girl’s collecting donations for Buffalo food desert where mass shooting happened
Cleveland girls collect donations for Buffalo food desert where mass shooting happened
FILE
Violent threat prompts Parma City Schools to cancel Thursday’s summer session
Lorain middle school staff under investigation after encouraging student fight
Lorain middle school staff under investigation after encouraging student fight