Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It had been 17 days since Jayland Walker was shot to death by eight Akron police officers and they still haven’t been named.

No statements or public apology either.

That leaves the Akron community and the Walker family concerned about justice for Jayland.

The next phase is legal.

One of his family’s lawyers, Paige White:

“I’m a lawyer, but first, I’m a Black woman. This case hits hard because I have a younger brother who is Jayland’s age. It could have been him. Me saying that and me knowing that is not OK. We need change and when we talk about change we’re not talking about just this one incident. Jayland Walker is not just one incident. Jayland Walker represents a larger system issue that we know.”

The Akron community came out to say goodbye to Walker during his emotional funeral.

The Walker family’s legal team vows to get real justice for Jayland.

