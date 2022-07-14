2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Spacey...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Spacey appeared Thursday in a court in London after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. The 62-year-old Spacey is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.(Source: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago.

Spacey, 62, spoke clearly as he denied five charges during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court.

Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023 for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks.

The former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, denied four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The incidents allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Space’s lawyer previously said the actor “strenuously denies” the allegations.

Spacey was granted bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing last month.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.”

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

